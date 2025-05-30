Wind Surge Ride Five-Run First Along the Way to Big Win Over Tulsa

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - Tanner Schobel kickstarted a five-run first inning as the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 7-1 at Equity Bank Park. The game was the first for Wichita as the Turbo Tubs this year, and as part of Turbo Tubs Weekend at the ballpark.

The Wind Surge put up five runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Schobel opened with a solo home run to left for his seventh long ball of the season. Gabby Gonzalez tripled for the second straight night and scored on a fielder's choice. Noah Cardenas then doubled in a pair before Tyler Dearden singled the Wichita catcher home.

Jose Ramos scorched a single up the middle to give Tulsa their first run in the top of the third inning. Another fielder's choice brought in Kyler Fedko in the bottom half of the frame to give the Wind Surge a five-run lead again at 6-1.

Fedko homered for the Texas League-leading 11th time with a solo shot after the stretch in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-1 lead.

Mike Paredes and Joel Cesar held the Drillers to one hit collectively over the final five and one-third innings. Paredes struck out four men and earned the win to improve to 7-0 on the year, while Cesar faced the minimum over the final two frames.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tanner Schobel is up to a 17 game hitting streak, tying for the highest in the Texas League in 2025 and the most in the history of the Wichita Wind Surge franchise.

Gabby Gonzalez has tripled in consecutive games.

Kyler Fedko leads the Texas League in home runs (11).

Mike Paredes ties for the Minor League Baseball lead in wins (7). Those seven wins are the most in a season by a Wind Surge pitcher since Pierson Ohl in 2023.

The win marks the first for Wichita as the Turbo Tubs since September 14, 2023.

