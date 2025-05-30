Soddies' Bats Held at Bay in Loss to RoughRiders
May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-28) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (29-19), 7-1, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The hometown squad mustered only one run in their second straight defeat to open the weekend.
For the second time this series, Frisco struck the first blow with a leadoff home run, this time off the bat of Sebastian Walcott to give the RoughRiders the early 1-0 lead.
Two outs were recorded in the bottom of the second following a leadoff single by Jose Fernandez, but the shortstop came around to score before the inning was over as Manuel Pena came through with a base hit to right to bring in the tying run on a close play at the plate.
Frisco answered in the top of the third with an RBI single from Cameron Cauley to retake the lead. It would remain a one-run contest until the RoughRiders came back to bat in the top of the sixth. With two aboard, Walcott launched his second long ball of the game to extend the Frisco lead to four.
The RoughRiders threatened again in the seventh with two outs. As a single landed in right field, Gavin Conticello fired it home to prevent the run, picking up his seventh outfield assist of the year.
The visitors added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning to give themselves the 7-1 advantage. Amarillo went down in the home half to end tonight's action.
The homestand continues on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will send RHP Roman Angelo (0-3, 5.96) to the mound, while Frisco will counter with LHP Mitch Bratt (3-1, 1.94).
POSTGAME NOTES
MANNY MANIA: Checking in with his second three-hit game of the year tonight was Manuel Pena ...has now hit safely in six of his most recent seven games, his third multi-hit effort in that timeframe...batting .400 (8-for-20) over his current five-game hit streak...becomes the first player in the Texas League this season to record at least three hits while driving in his team's only run.
