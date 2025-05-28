Troy Homers Twice, Fuels Offensive Outburst

May 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-26) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (27-19), 11-2, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. A strong starting effort on the hill was backed by a six-run fifth inning that led to the series evening victory for Amarillo.

It would only take one at-bat for the visiting team to crack the scoreboard as Aaron Zavala led off the game with a solo home run to put the RoughRiders up early.

The Sod Poodles fought back in the bottom of the first, getting a dead-center blast off the bat of Tommy Troy to even the score at one. Later in the frame, Christian Cerda came through with a two-out single with the bases loaded to scratch another, giving the Sod Poodles the one-run lead.

After a scoreless second and third inning, Keyber Rodriguez knotted the score at two apiece in the top of the fourth with a solo jack to left-center.

As the tie game turned to the bottom of the fifth, the Soddies produced a six-run frame that began with a two-out bases loaded walk from Jack Hurley. A wild pitch in the following at-bat allowed Ivan Melendez to score before Kristian Robinson brought in a pair on an RBI single.

Keeping the line moving was Troy as he launched his second homer of the night off the batter's eye to clear the bags and give Amarillo the 8-2 advantage by the end of the fifth. The hometown squad tacked on two more in the subsequent inning by way of a Melendez two-run bomb to extend the Amarillo lead to eight runs in the sixth.

Working into the seventh was Dylan Ray, finishing his night on the hill with six strikeouts to secure his fifth straight quality start.

Caleb Roberts checked in with an RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring for the evening, resulting in the 11-2 Sod Poodles win to even the series.

The homestand continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will send LHP Avery Short (3-3, 4.46) to the mound, while Frisco will counter with RHP Josh Stephan (3-1, 6.30).

POSTGAME NOTES

RAY-BANS: Turning in seven innings of two-run ball tonight was Dylan Ray as the righty struck out six this evening...his fifth straight quality start and his team-leading sixth win of the season...is the only pitcher in the Texas League this season with five quality starts where he recorded at least six strikeouts...for May, is 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over 31.0 innings.

HISPANIC TITANIC: Going 2-for-4 at the dish tonight was Ivan Melendez ... launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season...leads the Texas League for the month of May with eight home runs...has homered in five of his most recent eight games...has recorded multi-RBI games in four of his five most recent performances, totaling nine over that span.

TOMMY EIGHT BAGS: Checking in with a multi-homer game tonight was Tommy Troy ...his first multi-homer game of his career...joins LuJames Groover as the only Sod Poodles with a pair of longballs in a single contest this season.







