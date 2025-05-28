Six-Run Amarillo Fifth Deals Riders 11-2 Loss

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were upended by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 11-2 on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco started the game with a bang when Aaron Zavala drilled a lead-off homer to put the Riders up 1-0.

Amarillo answered when Tommy Troy blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, tying the game at one. Christian Cerda then singled to put the Sod Poodles in front 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Keyber Rodriguez belted a solo homer to left center, deadlocking the game at two.

Amarillo then exploded with a six-run bottom of the fifth. Jack Hurley drew a bases loaded, walk Ivan Melendez scored on a wild pitch, Kristian Robinson drilled a two-run single and Troy hit his second homer of the game to take an 8-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Melendez hit a two-run homer, extending the Sod Poodles ledger to 10-2.

Amarillo starter Dylan Ray (6-3) pitched his fifth-straight quality start, pitching seven innings of two-run ball. Frisco reliever Gerardo Carrilo (0-1) took the loss.

Notes to Know:

-Zavala hit his third lead-off home run in three seasons as a RoughRider and his first to start a ballgame. He did it twice with High-A Hickory in 2022.

-Florencio Serrano Jr. spun 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, a season-high at the Double-A level. In his last five appearances with Frisco, Serrano has tossed 10 consecutive scoreless innings.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles battle at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 28th from HODGETOWN. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (3-1, 6.30) squares off against Amarillo LHP Avery Short (3-3, 4.46). Tune into the broadcast by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.







