Alejandro Osuna Makes MLB Debut

May 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders outfielder Alejandro Osuna made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, May 25th in their game against the Chicago White Sox. Osuna is the seventh player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025. He is also the first 2025 RoughRider to make his Major League debut this season.

Osuna went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first big league plate appearance. Playing left field, he made a diving catch and recorded the final out in the Rangers' 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Osuna, the Rangers No. 7 prospect, was called up by Texas after 39 games between Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. In 31 games with the RoughRiders, he hit .283/.363/.409/.772 with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI's, 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He carried a Texas League-best 17-game hit streak from April 15th to May 6th, tied for the third-longest in RoughRiders history.

The Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico native was the Rangers Tom Grieve Player of the Year in 2024, batting .292 with an .869 OPS between High-A Hickory and Frisco. Osuna was also named a Texas League All-Star, leading the TL in hits (72), runs scored (46) and doubles (18) after his promotion to the RoughRiders on June 28th.

Osuna becomes the third member from his family to appear in a Major League game, joining his brother Roberto Osuna (2015-20) and uncle Antonio Osuna (1995-2005) in the big leagues.

Osuna is the seventh former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent, Grant Wolfram, Tyler Owens and Blaine Crim. Osuna is the 221st player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

The RoughRiders travel to face the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) for six games starting Tuesday, May 27th before returning home to host the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd from Riders Field.







