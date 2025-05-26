Blue Ghosts Capture Series with Walk-Off Thriller

May 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Blue Ghosts turned in Corpus Christi's most remarkable win of the year Sunday night, besting Amarillo 6-5 in 10 innings for their second walk-off win of the week before a crowd of 6,137 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won back-to-back series, claiming seven of their last 11 games.

Corpus Christi trailed, 4-0, before striking for four two-out runs in the eighth. Edwin Díaz, Austin Deming, and Rowdey Jordan plated the first three with a single, triple, and double, respectively. Luis Encarnacion, who won Saturday's game with a seventh-inning home run, tied the score at 4 by ripping a line-drive single into left field at 105 MPH.

The Sod Poodles answered via a two-out run in the ninth, with Zane Russel dispatching the first two quickly in the home half.

With his team down to its final out, Díaz stepped to the plate and smoked an 0-1 fastball into the left-centerfield bullpen for his third home run of the series, leveling the score at 5.

Since being signed as a free agent by the Astros, Díaz is batting .348 with six runs, three dingers, and five RBIs in six games with Corpus Christi.

Amarillo laid down a sac bunt to start the 10th but Walker Brockhouse countered with a pair of strikeouts to keep it a tie game.

Jordan opened the CC 10th with a sac bunt but Russel's throw to first sailed into foul ground allowing the placed runner Deming to score from second.

Manuel Urias authored his best Double-A start, achieving classification-highs for innings and strikeouts as he breezed seven batters against three hits and one walk over five frames.







