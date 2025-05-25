Blue Ghosts Battle for 3-2 Win

May 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Luis Encarnacion's lead-off home run in the seventh inning Saturday night propelled the Blue Ghosts to a 3-2 victory over Amarillo before 4,692 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi can secure a second consecutive series win with a triumph in Sunday's finale.

In the top of the seventh, Orange Grove High School product Drake Osborn connected on a two-run home run to left field to tie the score at 2.

Encarnacion, who rejoined the Hooks Saturday following a pre-dawn flight from Greenville, NC, answered on a 2-1 pitch to start the home half.

Lefty Brody Rodning capitalized on Encarnacion's first long ball of the year by retiring three of four in the Sod Poodles eighth.

Wilmy Sanchez, who picked up his fourth save, stranded the tying run at second with a three-strikeout ninth inning.

The Blue Ghosts breached the scoreboard in the second. Bryan Lavastida cracked a lead-off single into center, swiped second base, and scampered home on Rowdey Jordan's base hit to right.

Lavastida, whose three-hit day upped his batting average to .277, has nine stolen bases on the year, which is tied for the club lead.

CC made it 2-0 in the third on a two-out RBI single by Lavastida. Bryce Willits worked a walk and stole second to start the rally.

Lavastida is batting .452 with eight runs, five extra-base hits, and four RBIs in his last eight games.

Southpaw Trey Dombroski set the tone by shutting out the Sod Poodles over a season-best 5 2/3 innings. Dombroski struck out six for the second consecutive start, stranding four hits and one walk to lower his ERA to 3.27 in nine games this season.







Texas League Stories from May 25, 2025

Blue Ghosts Battle for 3-2 Win - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.