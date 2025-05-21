Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Walk-Off Winner

May 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryce Willits cracked a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon, pushing the Hooks to a 6-5 win over Amarillo at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits before an Education Day crowd of 5,006, picked up their first walk-off victory of the year. The Hooks have won three in a row and five of their last six.

Bryan Lavastida erased a 2-0 deficit by doubling with two outs in the fourth, capitalizing on singles by Ryan Wrobleski and Rowdey Jordan.

Lavastida is batting .500 (11-for-22) with 10 runs scored, four doubles, and a home run over his last six games.

After scoring three times Tuesday in his return to Corpus Christi, Edwin Díaz plated a pair on Wednesday thanks to a fifth-inning home run and an RBI single in the seventh.

Colin Barber started the scoring in the seventh with a long home run to right field.

Hooks starter Jackson Nezuh struck out six while spreading two runs, three hits, and one walk in four innings. Tyler Guilfoil pitched a scoreless fifth after recording the save Tuesday night.

Amarillo managed to tie the game with a three-run eighth, prompting extras.

Wilmy Sanchez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with Michael Knorr employing a line drive double play and caught stealing to keep the Sod Poodles at bay in the 10th.

CC capitalized on the relief to notch its first extra-inning win. Following two walks in the home 10th, one intentional, Willits accounted for the game winner with a single through the left side.

Willits and Díaz have teamed for five runs scored and three RBIs in their two games with the Hooks.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.