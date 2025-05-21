Drake Brilliant Again, Riders Spell RockHounds 2-1

May 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders bested the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

RoughRiders starter Kohl Drake (2-2) earned the victory, spinning 5.1 innings while allowing just one unearned run and whiffing seven batters.

Frisco (23-17) manufactured two runs on a pair of two-out hits. Theo Hardy splintered an RBI single in the bottom of the first and Luis Mieses pounded an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to garner a 2-0 lead.

Midland (24-17) then countered in the top of the sixth when Henry Bolte plated Junior Perez on a fielding error, trimming the Riders lead to 2-1. Frisco reliever Gavin Collyer proceeded to retire the side and finish with 1.2 scoreless innings.

In the top of the ninth, RoughRiders closer Skylar Hales issued a lead-off walk to Colby Halter. Hales then recorded two strikeouts and a game-ending popout to notch his second save of the year.

RockHounds starter Kade Morris (1-3) took the loss despite earning his fourth quality start, allowing two runs across six innings.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders are now 6-4 in one-run games, tied for the second-best record in the Texas League.

-Drake has racked up 47 strikeouts in 2025, tied with teammate Mitch Bratt for the second-most in the Texas League. His .155 batting average against is the seventh-lowest clip in Minor League Baseball.

-Frisco regains the Texas League lead with 13 saves, which is also tied for eighth-most in MiLB.

Frisco looks to recapture first place from Midland at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 22nd from Riders Field. The RoughRiders send out RHP Josh Stephan (2-1, 6.84) against Midland LHP James Gonzalez (2-1, 4.23). Promotions include Thirsty Thursday and the first Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River of the season.

