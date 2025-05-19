Ortiz Named Texas League Player of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz was named Texas League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. Ortiz earned his second Texas League Player of the Week honor, first garnering the distinction on September 15th, 2024.

Last week, Ortiz led the Texas League in RBI's (11) and OPS (1.560) while ranking second in slugging percentage (1.000), tied for second in home runs (3) and fourth in batting average (.450).

The Rangers No, 13 prospect hit the first walk-off grand slam in franchise history in the 12-9 win versus Corpus Christi on Wednesday, May 14th and then hit a two-out, game-tying home run in the ninth inning in the 6-5 victory on Friday, May 16th.

This season, Ortiz ranks tied for third in the Texas League in RBI's (26), tied for fifth in doubles (9) and tied for seventh in homers (6). His 56 extra-base hits over the last two seasons ranks second in the Texas League.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native is a product of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy and Florida Southwestern State College before the Rangers signed him as a Non-Drafted Free Agent on July 29th, 2021. In 2023, he was named the High-A South Atlantic League MVP and Rangers Tom Grieve Player of the Year.

Ortiz garners the 47th Texas League/Double-A Central Player of the Week honor in RoughRiders franchise history.

The RoughRiders continue their 12-game homestand when they welcome the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) for six games starting at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19th from Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.