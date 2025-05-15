Late Homer Drowns RoughRiders against Hooks

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were topped by the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-2 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (21-15) tacked on the first two runs when Abimelec Ortiz scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first and Cam Cauley crashed an RBI double to put the Riders up 2-0.

Corpus Christi (11-25) cut the lead when Pascanel Ferreras served an RBI single in the top of the fifth and Ryan Wrobleski hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to grab a 3-2 lead.

Wrobleski then struck again in the top of the eighth, lining an RBI single to give the Hooks a 4-2 lead.

After scoring seven runs in the bottom of the ninth on Wednesday, the Riders tried for more ninth-inning magic. Luis Mieses hit a two-out double, but Hooks reliever Michael Knorr struck out Frainyer Chavez to earn his first save of the season.

Corpus Christi starter Jackson Nezuh (1-5) garnered the win, allowing two runs on four hits across 5.2 innings. RoughRiders reliever Larson Kindreich (0-1) took the loss, fanning four but allowing his first two earned runs of the season on the Wrobleski homer.

Josh Stephan turned in a strong start for Frisco, allowing just one run while striking out seven across five innings.

Notes to Know:

-Aaron Zavala is batting .457 (16-for-35) over his 10-game hitting streak, which leads the Texas League and ranks sixth in Minor League Baseball over that span.

-Stephan is now 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 33 strikeouts in five career starts against Corpus Christi. In two starts this year, he has yielded just one earned run across 11 innings of work.

-Ortiz is riding a seven-game hitting streak, batting .483 (14-for-29) with a Texas League-high 10 RBI in that span.

The Riders and Hooks battle at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 16th from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (1-3, 6.29) faces Corpus Christi RHP Alex Santos II (0-2, 5.06).

Come out to the ballpark for Texas Monthly Taco Fest and Quesos de Frisco presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique, Charros Night with Fiesta Charra and Fireworks Friday. Also, secure a Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Cacique.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.