Wichita Drops Third Game of Series to Arkansas

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Aaron Rozek amounted six strikeouts in a 5-3 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge against the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. While showing signs of life by tying the game twice, a ninth inning home run provided the difference for Arkansas, as the first three games have now flipped back and forth between the two teams.

Victor Labrada lined a sacrifice fly to right field for the game's first run in the top of the third. Bill Knight recorded a sac fly of his own two innings later for a 2-0 Travelers lead.

Noah Cardenas cut the deficit in half on an RBI double to left field in the home half of the fifth. Tyler Dearden brought home Cardenas on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2.

Jared Sundstrom scored on an infield error in the top of the sixth, then Kyler Fedko pushed the game back to an even score once again at 3-3 on a sac fly to center in the bottom part of the frame.

John Klein threw three innings of one-hit baseball with a walk and four strikeouts out of the bullpen in relief of Rozek, who struck out six men over five innings as the Wichita starter.

Hunter Fitz-Gerald broke the tie in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run that crept over the wall in left. A routine bottom of the ninth thrown by Brandyn Garcia secured the 5-3 win for Arkansas.

Michael Martinez received his first decision, a loss, of the season. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits with a strikeout in the ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge picked off three Travelers baserunners.

John Klein hasn't allowed an earned run in three of his four outings so far in May.

Aaron Rozek has struck out five or more batters in five of his six starts this season for Wichita.

Both teams have combined for seven sacrifice flies across the last two games.

The Wind Surge and Travelers now stand tied for first place in the Texas League North at matching 20-16 records.

The Wind Surge and Travelers now stand tied for first place in the Texas League North at matching 20-16 records.







