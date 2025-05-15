Cashew Chickens Drop Tight Ballgame to Amarillo Thursday

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cashew Chickens dropped a tight 5-4 Thursday night affair to the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Despite a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Springfield failed to reach the .500 mark on the season.

DECISIONS:

W: Alfred Morillo (1-0)

L: Osvaldo Berrios (2-3)

NOTES:

Max Rajcic struck out a season-high seven batters in 5.1 scoreless innings.

Noah Mendlinger tallied his first three-hit game of 2025.

Leonardo Bernal picked off a runner at second base to end the top of the sixth.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs, but scored just one run.

ON DECK:

Friday, May 16, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field - Classic Country Fireworks, presented by 105.1 The Bull

RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.09) vs RHP Dylan Ray (3-3, 4.31)

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







