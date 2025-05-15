Big Night for Roberts Not Enough as RockHounds Storm Back to Beat Missions

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Despite jumping out to a 5-0 lead, the San Antonio Missions (17-19) gave up nine unanswered runs at one point and fell 9-6 to the Midland RockHounds (22-14).

Cody Roberts finished a double shy of the cycle for the Missions, driving in four runs with a homer, triple and late single. However, that production wasn't enough to overcome 15 hits from Midland and three homers courtesy of Junior Perez, Henry Bolte and Brennan Milone.

Roberts got the Missions off to a hot start, banging an opposite-field three-run homer in the first inning against Midland starter Kade Morris. San Antonio continued their early assault when Anthony Vilar singled in a run and Roberts lashed an RBI triple to make it 5-0 San Antonio in the third.

San Antonio starter Jagger Haynes looked good early through two scoreless innings, but the RockHounds began their comeback in the third and scored in four straight innings. Milone put Midland on the board with a sacrifice fly and Caeden Trenkle hit an RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-2 Missions.

Midland crept closer in the fifth when Perez and Bolte both fired solo shots over the fence and decreased San Antonio's lead to 5-4. Perez has now homered in all three games this series.

Haynes allowed a leadoff single in the sixth but set down the next two batters before exiting just one out away from six full innings. Jake Higginbotham took over. He gave up a single to Shane McGuire before Perez inflicted more damage. Perez smashed a triple to left-center field to drive in a pair, and then an errant throw let him scamper home. Just like that, Midland led 7-5 after six.

Carter Loewen calmed the storm for a bit for the Missions with a clean 1.1 innings before handing the ball to Manuel Castro. Milone greeted Castro with a two-run blast onto the left field berm, expanding Midland's advantage to 9-5.

The Missions did load the bases in the ninth with two outs against Colton Johnson. Ripken Reyes drew a walk that brought home a run, and with the game on the line, Midland asked Gustavo Rodriguez to get one final out. He did just that, striking out Marcos Castañon to hold onto a 9-6 win for the RockHounds.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Right-hander Henry Bàez (0-1, 3.66) takes the mound for the Missions and lefty James Gonzalez (2-0, 2.55) starts for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.