Ninth Inning Comeback Secures Amarillo Win

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (17-19) defeated the Springfield Cardinals (17-19), 5-4, on Thursday night at Hammons Field. Tommy Troy 's go-ahead two-run single in the ninth provided a one-run victory for Amarillo over Springfield, who played as the Cashew Chickens.

An early pitcher's duel saw Jose Cabrera get help from his defense to secure three shutout frames. The Soddies turned their 35th and 36th double plays of the season, good for the Double-A lead. Meanwhile, Max Rajcic kept the Amarillo bats silent and retired eight in a row into the fourth inning.

Springfield broke the ice with a two-out Ramon Mendoza RBI single in the fourth, taking a 1-0 lead. Cabrera limited the damage to the single run and got a flyout to end the frame.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and another RBI single for a 3-0 advantage.

With two outs in the seventh, Manuel Pena reached on a single before Christian Cerda made it a 3-2 ballgame with his third home run of the season. The next three Soddies loaded the bases, but the Cardinals avoided additional trouble and exited the jam with the lead intact.

The Soddies' bullpen did their job with three scoreless frames, anchored by Landon Sims and Alfred Morillo. Those zeros set up Amarillo for the decisive ninth inning.

Amarillo put runners on first and second with one out in the top of the ninth, bringing up the top of the lineup. Kristian Robinson came through with a double down the left field line to tie the ballgame before Troy gave the Sod Poodles a 5-3 lead with a two-run bloop single over the shortstop's head.

Springfield loaded the bases to start the ninth and scratched a run to make it a 5-4 game. Morillo got Jeremy Rivas to ground into a force out at second to secure the Soddies' comeback victory.

The fourth game of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening. The Soddies will send RHP Dylan Ray (3-3, 4.31) to the mound, while Springfield counters with RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 3.09).

POSTGAME NOTES

ONE AFTER EIGHT: Amarillo secured their first win of the season when trailing after eight innings...the Soddies were previously 0-16 in that category, specifically 0-10 on the road.

TROY STORY: The Stanford product has his second hit streak of 12 or longer in 2025 after notching a 13-gamer in April... Tommy Troy joins Las Vegas' Logan Davidson as the only players in minor league baseball this season with multiple double-digit hit streaks...is batting .326 (14-for-43) with three doubles, 10 RBI and six steals over the current streak.

DOUBLE PLAY DOMINANCE: Amarillo's defense turned two twin killings in Thursday's contest with an unconventional 7-6-4 double play in the first and a 6-4-3 variety to end the second inning...the Sod Poodles lead the Double-A ranks with 36 double plays and average exactly one per game.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: The catcher tallied a 2-for-4 evening with a homer on Thursday...two of Christian Cerda 's three longballs in 2025 have come against Springfield...is his first home run since a solo shot on April 17 at Frisco...Cerda notched his seventh multi-hit performance of the season.







