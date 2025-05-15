Nezuh & Wrobleski Pave Way for Series Lead

FRISCO - Jackson Nezuh picked up his first Double-A win and Ryan Wrobleski homered while driving in three runs as the Hooks knocked off Frisco, 4-2, Thursday night at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi has won two of three to begin the series.

Among the two runs allowed by Nezuh, one scored via a wild pitch as he scattered four hits and one walk over a Double-A best 5.2 innings.

Nezuh has completed five innings in three of his last four starts.

The Hooks trailed, 2-0, before rallying with two out in the sixth. The marker came on consecutive singles by Zach Cole, Rowdey Jordan and Pascanel Ferreras.

Jordan has hit safely in 10 straight games with Ferreras notching a club-best 12 game hit streak.

Zach Cole slides home! Hooks are on the board! pic.twitter.com/ydiB3YQRut - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 16, 2025

Bryan Lavastida worked a walk to begin the sixth before being cashed in on a two-run homer by Wrobleski.

Ryan Wrobleski hits a homerun and puts the Hooks ahead! pic.twitter.com/FwtZXEXVDF - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 16, 2025

They also collaborated in the eighth as Lavastida recorded a base hit and two steals to set the stage for Wrobleski's RBI knock through the right side.

Wrobleski is now 6-for-13 with seven runs, four extra-base hits, and six RBIs in the series. Lavastida, the first Hook to swiped three bags in a game, is 6-for-8 with 4 runs scored over two games on the week.

Lavastida makes it home! pic.twitter.com/Hhln9N81PR - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 16, 2025

Anderson Bido backed Nezuh with two innings of two-hit scoreless ball. Michael Knorr struck out two and retired four of five batters faced for his first career save.







