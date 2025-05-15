Stellar Pitching and Clutch Homer Carry Travs to Win

May 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Hunter Fitz-Gerald delivered a clutch two out, two-run home run in the ninth inning to push the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night. Michael Morales dealt four hitless innings to start the game, setting the tone on the mound. Brandyn Garcia was perfect over the final two frames and earned the win. Fitz-Gerald, Victor Labrada and Blake Rambusch all had two hits.

Moments That Mattered.

* Wichita had the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out in the seventh but Michael Hobbs retired the next to hitters to keep the game tied.

* Connor Charping singled to open the ninth but was still at first with two out when Fitz-Gerald's high drive to left field just cleared the wall to the put the Travs in front for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 4 IP, 3 K

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: Win, 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas moves back into a tie for first place in the division with Wichita.

* Fitz-Gerald's homer was the Travs' seventh go-ahead blast of the year.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (0-0, 4.05) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Christian MacLeod (0-1, 1.38). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.