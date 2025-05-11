Homers Power Travs Past Cards

May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Three home runs powered the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Jared Sundstrom went deep in the opening inning before Brock Rodden homered twice later in the game accounting for all six of the Travs' runs. On the pitching side, Jimmy Kingsbury drew a spot start and tossed 4.2 innings. Peyton Alford (4), Nick Davila (3), Michael Hobbs (3) and Brandyn Garcia (3) came on from the bullpen and retired every batter they faced to close the game.

Moments That Mattered.

* Rodden blasted a go-ahead homer in the fifth after Springfield had erased an early two-run Travs advantage.

* Rodden padded the lead with a high arcing three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Brock Rodden: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 UER, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas had not homered previously in the series and had hit only two home runs in their first 17 home games.

* The clubs split the series which was the Travs 3rd annual Mad Mallards week.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs start a six game series at Wichita on Tuesday night. Righty Dylan File (1-1, 4.99) makes the start for Arkansas against righty Trent Baker (1-2, 2.03). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







