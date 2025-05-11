Wind Surge Win Fourth Straight Game, Take Series over Naturals

May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge won 6-4 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Mother's Day at Arvest Ballpark. After a tie game reached the ninth inning, the Wind Surge pulled away by scoring three runs to clinch a series victory.

Jac Caglianone tallied his Texas League-leading 37th RBI on a groundout to Jake Rucker in the bottom of the first. The next batter, Brett Squires, hit one to the berm in right field for a solo shot and a 2-0 Naturals lead. Ben Ross immediately cut the lead in half on a home run of his own, number three on the year, out to left to start the top of the second.

Noah Cardenas doubled to the left field wall, and Kyler Fedko came in to score from first with a head-first slide to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Tanner Schobel pushed a sacrifice fly out to left center to score Cardenas for a 3-2 Wichita lead through three and a half.

John Klein threw three innings of scoreless relief for Wind Surge Darren Bowen. The 6-5 righthander gave up just two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

Javier Vaz scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Wichita added a trio of runs in the top of the ninth on a homer by Cardenas, a run-scoring hit by Ricardo Olivar, and a sac fly by Rubel Cespedes, 6-3 Wind Surge.

While Spencer Nivens crossed home plate on a wild pitch, Jaylen Nowlin would end the game on a swinging strikeout of Kyle Hayes for a 6-4 Wichita win.

After an inning and two-thirds thrown with an earned run, two walks, and three strikeouts, Nowlin earned his first win of 2025 with the Wind Surge.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita takes the series 4-2 over Northwest Arkansas. Throughout the two-week road trip, the Wind Surge went 7-5.

With the win, Wichita improves to first place in the Texas League North Division.

The Wind Surge are now 9-2 when they hit multiple home runs in a game.

John Klein, Cody Laweryson, and Jaylen Nowlin combine for seven strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Five different Wind Surge hitters record RBIs.

