Springfield Settles for Series Split in North Little Rock
May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Arkansas Travelers, 6-2, in a Mother's Day Sunday afternoon contest at Dickey-Stephens Park. The loss in the series-finale salvaged a series split for the Travelers who won the final two games of the six-game set.
DECISIONS:
W: Peyton Alford (2-0)
L: Sean Harney (0-1)
NOTES:
- Nathan Church went 1-for-4 with a RBI-single in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games.
- Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on four hits over four innings in his sixth start. The left-hander struck out seven batters and has now fanned 15 over nine innings against Arkansas this season.
- The Travelers totaled three home runs in the game, including two from leadoff hitter Brock Rodden, after going homerless over the first five games of the series.
ON DECK:
- Amarillo (16-17) at Springfield (15-18), Tuesday, May 13, 6:35 p.m. CT at Hammons Field
- LHP Ixan Henderson (2-1, 2.13) vs. TBA
- Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
- TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
