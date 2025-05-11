Springfield Settles for Series Split in North Little Rock

May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Arkansas Travelers, 6-2, in a Mother's Day Sunday afternoon contest at Dickey-Stephens Park. The loss in the series-finale salvaged a series split for the Travelers who won the final two games of the six-game set.

DECISIONS:

W: Peyton Alford (2-0)

L: Sean Harney (0-1)

NOTES:

- Nathan Church went 1-for-4 with a RBI-single in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

- Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on four hits over four innings in his sixth start. The left-hander struck out seven batters and has now fanned 15 over nine innings against Arkansas this season.

- The Travelers totaled three home runs in the game, including two from leadoff hitter Brock Rodden, after going homerless over the first five games of the series.

ON DECK:

- Amarillo (16-17) at Springfield (15-18), Tuesday, May 13, 6:35 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson (2-1, 2.13) vs. TBA

- Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

- TV Broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.