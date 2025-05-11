Caden Monke Throws Two Shutout Innings in Naturals' Fourth-Straight Loss

SPRINGDALE, AR - Christian Chamberlain tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-15) in a 6-4 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (19-14) in the series finale. The Naturals have an off day on Monday before hitting the road Tuesday for a six-game set against the Tulsa Drillers. The opener is scheduled for a 6:00 PM CT first pitch from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ethan Bosacker posted a scoreless top of the first inning. In the home half, Javier Vaz reached on a walk and stole second base. Jac Caglianone collected his league-leading 37th RBI with a groundout that brought Vaz home. Brett Squires followed with a home run over the right-field wall, giving the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

Wichita's Kyler Fedko answered on the first pitch of the second inning with a solo home run. The scoring in the frame ended there when Jack Pineda turned an unassisted double play. Rain began to fall in Springdale, Arkansas, on Mother's Day but the contest continued.

The Wind Surge took their first lead in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs to move ahead 3-2.

Christian Chamberlain entered in the sixth and delivered a scoreless inning. Caden Monke followed with two perfect frames in the seventh and eighth, and the Naturals tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Vaz reached on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on an error, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch to even the score at 3-3.

The Wind Surge reclaimed the lead in the ninth. Wichita scored three runs and led 6-3 prior to the final frame of the affair. Spencer Nivens scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals came up just short in the series finale against the Wichita Wind Surge, with a 6-4 final score.

