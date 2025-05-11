Drillers Lose Series Finale to Amarillo

Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The friendly confines of HODGETOWN in Amarillo were not so pleasant to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday afternoon. Tulsa totaled seven hits in the series finale but only had one run to show for it as the Amarillo Sod Poodles pitching staff combined to strike out Tulsa hitters 12 times to hand the Drillers a 6-1 defeat.

With the loss, the Drillers finished 2-4 for the week and have now lost all three road series played this season, totaling a 5-13 record away from ONEOK Field.

The afternoon began with each team scoring a run in the second inning. Tulsa used three singles to load the bases with one out and scored the run when Ezequiel Pagan beat out a 4-6-3 double play attempt.

A double, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout in the bottom half produced Amarillo's first run to tie the game at 1-1.

After allowing the one run, Tulsa starting pitcher Jackson Ferris was working on an impressive start until he ran into trouble in the fifth inning. To that point, Ferris had allowed just two hits, one run and had not issued a walk to go with four strikeouts.

In the fifth, Ferris surrendered five hits and one walk that led to four Amarillo runs, ending his afternoon as Tulsa trailed 5-1.

Amarillo added its sixth run in the seventh inning on two singles and an error.

Similar to the game before, the Drillers could not string anything together at the hitter friendly HODGETOWN. Tulsa's offense finished 1-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners. The second was the only inning that Tulsa earned more than one hit in an inning.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ferris' final line for Sunday was five runs allowed on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. The #3 ranked Los Angeles Dodgers prospect now has a 6.12 ERA and has a record of 1-3 for the season.

*Taylor Young, Griffin Lockwood-Powell and John Rhodes all finished the game with two hits.

*One bright spot was the Drillers bullpen. After Ferris' departure, the Drillers used three more lefties in Jorge Benitez, Christian Suarez and Kelvin Bautista. The trio combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings, allowing only one unearned run with four strikeouts.

*Pagan led the Drillers offensively in his five games played against Amarillo. He posted a .400 average with a home run and six runs driven in.

*In the four losses in the series, the Drillers offense struck out a combined 40 times.

*For the series, Tulsa out hit Amarillo 46-38, but the Sod Poodles outscored the Drillers 28-25.

*After a strikeout in the third inning, Drillers right fielder Damon Keith was ejected by first base umpire Nathan Hall when taking the field to begin the fourth inning.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will now return home to begin a 12-game home stand that begins with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, May 13 at ONEOK Field. The series opener will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers have not been announced.







