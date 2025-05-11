Hounds Secure Series Sweep

May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The RockHounds completed a 6-0 week with a 6-1 victory over the Hooks before 5,139 fans on Mother's Day at Whataburger Field.

Luis Morales held Corpus Christi to three bases runners over seven sterling innings. The lone Hooks marker came on a home run by Colin Barber in the third.

Colin Barber sends it for a dip in the pool! Hooks are on the board! pic.twitter.com/tcR3ayUrbI - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 11, 2025

The RockHounds had traffic in each inning sans for the third, augmenting seven hits with 10 walks and eight stolen bases. Their extra-base hits were a Caeden Trenkle triple in the fifth and a Luke Mann long ball in the seventh.

Patrick Halligan was the only Hooks pitcher who escaped unscathed, dispatching three of four batters faced in the ninth.

In nine games since being acquired via trade from Atlanta, Halligan has struck out 16 against two walks, eight hits, and one unearned run 11.1 innings with Corpus Christi.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.