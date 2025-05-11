Late Homer Drops Riders in Series Finale

May 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders received a solid start from Trey Supak, but ultimately fell on Sunday afternoon 2-1 to the San Antonio Missions from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Supak tossed six innings of one-run, one-hit baseball for Frisco (20-13), striking out five and walking two in his first quality start of the season, but received a no-decision.

The Missions (17-16) struck first for the first time in the series in the second inning. Ripken Reyes belted an RBI single to right, allowing Marcos Castoñon to score, to find the scoreboard against Supak.

Frisco countered in the sixth inning when Aaron Zavala scored on a wild pitch to even the score at 1-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Brandon Valenzuela launched a solo home run off of Gavin Collyer (3-1) to take the decisive 2-1 advantage.

Bradgley Rodriguez (2-0) earned the victory and Manuel Castro threw a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his third save of the year.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders are now 4-0-2 in series to begin the season. This is the first time since 2008 that they have gone six-straight series without a series loss.

-Alejandro Osuna failed to reach in the game, snapping his on-base streak at 21 games.

-Zavala singled to extend his hitting streak to seven consecutive games.

After a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders return home to face the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) on Tuesday, May 13th at 11:05 a.m. for Education Day presented by Collin College.

