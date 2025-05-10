Travs Rally Past Cards
May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Brock Rodden connected for three hits in his return from the injured list while Adam Seminaris worked five scoreless innings and the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Springfield Cardinals, 6-3 on Saturday. The Travs rallied from two separate deficits for the win taking the lead for good with a three run fifth inning. Rodden spearheaded an 11 hit attack that saw Connor Charping reach base four times and Yoyner Fajardo register two hits. Reid VanScoter started and went four innings before Seminaris entered and took it the rest of the way, yielding only three baserunners over the final five frames.
Moments That Mattered.
* Hogan Windish hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score at three in the fifth inning and then Josh Hood followed with a two-out, two-run, go-ahead single.
* Springfield mounted a late threat putting the tying runs on base with one out in the eighth inning but Seminaris notched a strikeout and a lineout to preserve the lead.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, run, RBI, SB
* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 K
News and Notes
* Rodden was activated before the game taking the roster spot of catcher Julio Rodriguez who was placed on the Development List.
* The five innings from Seminaris were the most by a Travs reliever this seaso.
Up Next
The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Jimmy Kingsbury (1-2, 7.64) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Brycen Mautz (0-0, 4.05) for Springfield. Mad Mallards Week continues and it is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Texas League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Late Long Ball Lifts Midland - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Ray, Amarillo Defeat Drillers on Saturday - Tulsa Drillers
- Sanabria Calls Game, Blasts Walk-off Homer Against Frisco - San Antonio Missions
- Riders Sunk by Missions on Walk-off Homer - Frisco RoughRiders
- Ray Shines, Calf Fries Win on County Fair Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wichita Rallies Late for Third Straight Victory over Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Owen K's Career-High Seven Hitters in Naturals' 3-1 Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Rally Past Cards - Arkansas Travelers
- Wetherholt Swats Three Hits in Saturday Loss at Arkansas - Springfield Cardinals
- Bobby Witt Jr. Inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Rally Past Cards
- Travs Tripped by Cardinals
- Arkansas Swept in Twinbill
- A Good (K)night as Travs Walk-Off on Cards
- Series Opener against Springfield Washed Out