Travs Rally Past Cards

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Brock Rodden connected for three hits in his return from the injured list while Adam Seminaris worked five scoreless innings and the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Springfield Cardinals, 6-3 on Saturday. The Travs rallied from two separate deficits for the win taking the lead for good with a three run fifth inning. Rodden spearheaded an 11 hit attack that saw Connor Charping reach base four times and Yoyner Fajardo register two hits. Reid VanScoter started and went four innings before Seminaris entered and took it the rest of the way, yielding only three baserunners over the final five frames.

Moments That Mattered.

* Hogan Windish hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score at three in the fifth inning and then Josh Hood followed with a two-out, two-run, go-ahead single.

* Springfield mounted a late threat putting the tying runs on base with one out in the eighth inning but Seminaris notched a strikeout and a lineout to preserve the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, run, RBI, SB

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Rodden was activated before the game taking the roster spot of catcher Julio Rodriguez who was placed on the Development List.

* The five innings from Seminaris were the most by a Travs reliever this seaso.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Jimmy Kingsbury (1-2, 7.64) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Brycen Mautz (0-0, 4.05) for Springfield. Mad Mallards Week continues and it is a Family Sunday, Operation: Military Appreciation and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2025

