Ray Shines, Calf Fries Win on County Fair Night

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Calf Fries (15-17) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (14-18), 5-1, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. Dylan Ray's second straight scoreless outing set the tone for a Calf Fries victory on County Fair Night in front of a season high 6,128 fans.

Amarillo struck first on Saturday after Caleb Roberts led off the second with a single. After reaching third base on an errant pickoff attempt, Jose Fernandez earned his 20th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to give the Calf Fries a 1-0 advantage.

Starter Dylan Ray dominated the middle frames, keeping the Tulsa bats at bay, with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings of work.

After Drake Osborn got plunked to start the fifth, Andy Weber left the yard with a two-run longball to push the Amarillo lead to 3-0. Weber's third homer of the season chased Tulsa's starter Peter Heubeck.

Ray retired the side in order in the top of the sixth, completing an excellent outing of shutout baseball.

Following the seventh inning stretch, Weber led off with a walk. The shortstop came around to score four pitches later as Kristian Robinson launched his seventh homer of the season, a two-run moonshot into the Amarillo sky well beyond the left field fence for a 5-0 advantage.

Tulsa found the scoreboard in the eighth on a Yeiner Fernandez sacrifice fly to make it 5-1 Calf Fries.

Amarillo called on Alfred Morillo to close out the contest and punched out all three Drillers he faced to complete the Saturday night victory.

The series concludes tomorrow with a Sunday matinee expected to begin at 1:05 p.m. Amarillo's LHP Avery Short (2-3, 6.00) and Tulsa's LHP Jackson Ferris (1-2, 5.31) are scheduled to take the rubber in the series finale on Mother's Day.

POSTGAME NOTES

ROCKET MAN: With a second-inning base knock, Caleb Roberts extended his hit streak to seven games...the outfielder is batting .276 (8-for-29) with two doubles since his streak began on April 24 against San Antonio...his current streak is one shy of a career long eight-game streak with Amarillo between July 30 - August 9, 2023.

THREE CHEERS FOR TOMMY: The second baseman reached four times and was a menace on the basepaths on Saturday, swiping three bags...the three stolen bases are a single-game career high for Tommy Troy ...marks the third time that feat has been accomplished in the Texas League this season and the 10th occurrence in franchise history (Jordan Lawlar, August 10, 2023).

BLUE RIBBON START: In his first day after turning 24, Dylan Ray was dynamite with six scoreless frames and seven strikeouts...the righty secured his third win of the year, all of which have come in his last four starts...Ray has turned in two starts of 6.0+ IP, seven or more punchouts, and zero runs allowed this season, becoming the only Double-A arm to accomplish that feat...both came in back-to-back starts (May 3 at Midland)







