Ray, Amarillo Defeat Drillers on Saturday

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers' Yeiner Fernandez

Amarillo, TX - A dominate start from Amarillo starting pitcher Dylan Ray helped the Sod Poodles defeat the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night. Ray held the Drillers scoreless over six innings with seven strikeouts and was backed by two home runs as Tulsa fell 5-1 at Amarillo's HODGETOWN.

An error helped produce the night's first run. Caleb Roberts began the Sod Poodles half of the second inning with their first hit of the game and advanced to third on Peter Heubeck's throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Roberts eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to give Amarillo a 1-0 lead.

The one run was the only blemish on Heubeck's line through the first four innings. That changed in the fifth inning when the Tulsa starter hit Drake Osborn with a pitch, and Andy Weber followed with a two-run homer to give Amarillo a 3-0 lead.

The Sod Poodles used Kristian Robinson's two-run homer in the seventh inning to increase their lead to 5-0.

Tulsa ended the shutout bid in the eighth inning when a single and a double set up a sacrifice fly from Yeiner Fernandez.

Unlike the night before, the Drillers were unable to rally late as Amarillo pitcher Alfred Morillo struck out the side in the ninth to give the Sod Poodles their third win of the six-game series.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Two of Heubeck's three runs allowed were earned in his 4.0-plus innings pitched. He struck out five Amarillo batters and was charged with his second loss of the season.

*Two Tulsa baserunners were picked off by Ray.

*Frank Rodriguez and Sean McLain led the Drillers offense by earning four of Tulsa's eight hits. It was the second multi-hit games of the season for Rodriguez and the first for McLain.

*Fernandez's sacrifice fly was his sixth RBI collected in his six games played in May.

*Tulsa reliever Livan Reinoso made his Double-A debut and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with a strikeout.

*Tulsa was charged with two errors, bringing the season total to 42, the most in Double A.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will wrap up their series in Amarillo on Sunday afternoon with the final game of the six-game set. First pitch at HODGETOWN is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (1-2, 5.31 ERA)

Amarillo - RHP Avery Short (2-3, 6.00 ERA)

