Riders Sunk by Missions on Walk-off Homer

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were upended by the San Antonio Missions 2-1 on Saturday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, snapping a three-game winning streak.

With the Missions (16-16) down to their final out, Romeo Sanabria hit a two-run, walk-off homer to complete the comeback.

Riders (20-12) starter Mitch Bratt earned his third quality start of the season, pitching six shutout innings, allowing just one hit, while taking a no-hitter into the sixth. He struck out the final batter he faced in Cody Roberts to collect his 10th strikeout on the night, setting a new professional high.

Frisco's lone run came off an RBI single by Keyber Rodriguez in the top of the sixth, plating Sebastian Walcott to take a 1-0 lead. The base hit extended Rodriguez's hit streak to eight games.

In the bottom of the seventh, San Antonio's Brandon Valenzuela led off the inning with a double, but RoughRiders reliever Larson Kindreich induced a ground out and a strikeout. Next at-bat, a line drive clipped Kindreich and Rodriguez made a barehand play at third to preserve the lead.

Missions pinch hitter Kai Murphy hit a lead-off triple in the bottom of the ninth. RoughRiders closer Skylar Hales then recorded the next two outs before Sanabria's walk-off homer.

Hales (1-2) took the loss while San Antonio reliever Stephen Jones (2-0) picked up the win.

Notes to Know:

-Bratt has spun a quality start in three of his last five starts since April 11th. He is one of five Texas League pitchers to accomplish the feat over that timeframe.

-Rodriguez has totaled 22 hits in away games, most in the Texas League this season. He is batting .386 (22-for-57) on the road, the second-best clip in the TL.

-Reliever Ryan Lobus pitched a scoreless inning and has allowed just one earned run over his last eight appearances and 12.1 frames.

The RoughRiders look to win the series Sunday, May 10th against the Missions at 1:05 p.m. from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. After a strong start with Triple-A Round Rock, RHP Trey Supak (3-0, 1.77) returns for Frisco, facing San Antonio RHP Braden Nett (0-3, 5.95). Tune in to the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

