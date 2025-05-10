Wetherholt Swats Three Hits in Saturday Loss at Arkansas

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 and drove home a go-ahead run in the fourth inning, but the Springfield Cardinals ultimately fell to the Arkansas Travelers, 6-3, on Saturday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travelers rallied for three runs in the fifth to retake the lead, and the Cardinals were shut down the rest of the way by left-hander Adam Seminaris.

DECISIONS:

W: Seminaris (2-1)

L: Millls (1-2)

NOTES:

- The three-hit performance marked the fourth time Wetherholt has totaled three hits in a game.

- Miguel Ugueto hit a game-tying triple in the fourth before scoring on Wetherholt's single. Ugueto has hit safely in 18-of-19 games since joining Springfield in mid-April.

- Starter Tekoah Roby allowed two runs on five hits in three-plus innings of work. He tied his season-high with five strikeouts.

ON DECK:

- Cardinals (15-17) at Travelers (17-15), Sunday, May 11, 4:35 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- Brycen Mautz (0-0, 4.05) vs. Jimmy Kingsbury (1-2, 7.64)

- Cardinals broadcasts on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







