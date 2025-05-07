Henderson Dazzles, But Cards Get Walked-Off at Arkansas

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Ixan Henderson delivered his best start of the season, but the Springfield Cardinals were unable to hold on to a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and fell to the Arkansas Travelers, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Bill Knight delivered a walk-off two-run single against Luis Gastelum to give the Travelers the series-opening win.

Henderson became the first Springfield starter to pitch six innings this season. He tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, allowed only three hits, and did not walk a batter.

DECISIONS:

W: Juan Burgos (1-1)

L: Luis Gastelum (0-1)

NOTES:

- Nathan Church followed a Miguel Ugueto double with a RBI-single in the third inning to account for Springfield's only run of the game.

- Springfield left 10 runners on base and finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

- Austin Love and Zane Mills each recorded scoreless innings in relief of Henderson.

ON DECK:

- Springfield (12-16) at Arkansas (16-12), Thursday, May 8, 4:05 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)

- Pete Hansen vs. Garrett Hill (Game 1) / TBA vs. Danny Wirchansky (Game 2)

- Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com

