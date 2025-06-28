Springfield Battles to First Win of Second Half

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals won a see-saw battle against the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night by a 10-7 final at Equity Bank Park. After a 6-1 lead disappeared, the Cardinals stormed back with three runs in the ninth for their first win of the second half.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Raquet (6-0)

L: Tanner Andrews (1-1)

TREY PAIGE IN THE CLUTCH! A two-run double to give the Birds the lead in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/9I4u1l29dz - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 28, 2025

NOTES:

Tink Hence surrendered a career-high five walks in his second Springfield start of 2025. He gave up a grand slam for the first time in his career to Kyler Fedko in the third.

Ramon Mendoza hit his ninth home run of the season in the fourth, a career-high in long balls.

Trey Paige drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth inning to give Springfield the lead. It was his second game-winning hit in just 13 Double-A games this season.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (1-3, 44-29) at Wichita (3-1, 40-33)

RHP Max Rajcic vs RHP Darren Bowen (2-3, 3.97)

Saturday, June 27, 6:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com

