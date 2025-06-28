Springfield Battles to First Win of Second Half
June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals won a see-saw battle against the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night by a 10-7 final at Equity Bank Park. After a 6-1 lead disappeared, the Cardinals stormed back with three runs in the ninth for their first win of the second half.
DECISIONS:
W: Nick Raquet (6-0)
L: Tanner Andrews (1-1)
TREY PAIGE IN THE CLUTCH! A two-run double to give the Birds the lead in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/9I4u1l29dz - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 28, 2025
NOTES:
Tink Hence surrendered a career-high five walks in his second Springfield start of 2025. He gave up a grand slam for the first time in his career to Kyler Fedko in the third.
Ramon Mendoza hit his ninth home run of the season in the fourth, a career-high in long balls.
Trey Paige drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth inning to give Springfield the lead. It was his second game-winning hit in just 13 Double-A games this season.
UP NEXT:
Springfield (1-3, 44-29) at Wichita (3-1, 40-33)
RHP Max Rajcic vs RHP Darren Bowen (2-3, 3.97)
Saturday, June 27, 6:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park
Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Springfield Battles to First Win of Second Half - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Springfield Battles to First Win of Second Half
- Springfield Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss at Wichita
- Cards Drop Two-In-A-Row for First Time Since May
- Birds Blanked to Start Second Half at Wichita
- Tink Hence, Joshua Baez Sweep Texas League Weekly Awards for Springfield