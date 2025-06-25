Cards Drop Two-In-A-Row for First Time Since May

Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals







WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals totaled two hits in a 10-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park. Springfield has dropped the first two games of the six-game series and back-to-back games for the first time since May 15-16 vs. Amarillo.

DECISIONS:

W: John Klein (5-4)

L: Ixan Henderson (3-4)

S: Ricky Castro (2)

NOTES:

- JJ Wetherholt drove home Springfield's only run with a single in the third inning.

- Ixan Henderson allowed a career-high six runs and tied a career-high with five walks in his shortest start (3.1 IP) of the season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (0-2, 43-28) at Wichita (2-0, 39-32)

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP CJ Culpepper

- Thursday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







