Cards Drop Two-In-A-Row for First Time Since May
June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals totaled two hits in a 10-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park. Springfield has dropped the first two games of the six-game series and back-to-back games for the first time since May 15-16 vs. Amarillo.
DECISIONS:
W: John Klein (5-4)
L: Ixan Henderson (3-4)
S: Ricky Castro (2)
NOTES:
- JJ Wetherholt drove home Springfield's only run with a single in the third inning.
- Ixan Henderson allowed a career-high six runs and tied a career-high with five walks in his shortest start (3.1 IP) of the season.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (0-2, 43-28) at Wichita (2-0, 39-32)
- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP CJ Culpepper
- Thursday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
