Wichita Utilizes Solo Shots in Shutout of Springfield

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Nate Baez, Kaelen Culpepper, and Kyler Fedko all homered in a 3-0 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. The shutout is also the sixth of the season thrown by the Wind Surge pitching staff.

Christian MacLeod, Jacob Wosinski, Mike Paredes, and Tanner Andrews combined for the seventh shutout of the season for the Wind Surge. MacLeod gave up just three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in his second start back from injury. Wosinski ended up earning the win to jump to 2-1 on the year with Wichita after two innings of two-hit baseball with two walks.

Baez debuted his new number #13 in loud fashion with a solo home run, his second with Wichita, out to left in the bottom of the second.

Fedko jumped back ahead to the top of the Texas League leaderboard with a solo shot, #13 of the year, off the Wind Surge scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Culpepper followed after the stretch in the seventh with a blast of his own for his first as a member of the Wind Surge and a 3-0 lead.

Paredes and Andrews didn't let Springfield get a hit for the final four innings to end the night, with Andrews getting his first save in a Wind Surge uniform after a scoreless ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Both Kaelen Culpepper and Walker Jenkins made their 2025 home debuts with the Wind Surge.

Gabby Gonzalez records his first outfield assist with Wichita in the top of the second, gunning down Ramon Mendoza at the plate. That's the ninth outfield assist of the season for the Wind Surge.

Kaelen Culpepper hits his first home run with Wichita.

Tanner Andrews records his first save with the Wind Surge.

Wichita throws their sixth shutout in 2025.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on June 25 at 7:05 PM on Wetnose Wednesday. Bring your dogs to Equity Bank Park and enjoy the sights and sounds of baseball under the lights! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.