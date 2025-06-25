Squires' Four RBI Night Leads Nats in 8-2 Win over Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Brett Squires drove in four RBI as part of a two-hit night in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-0, 34-36) 8-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1, 22-47) at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas Tuesday. The two teams continue their series Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hooks got to Naturals' starter Shane Panzini in the opening frame. Hooks' left fielder, Trevor Austin, took Panzini deep to give Corpus a 1-0 lead. The Hooks kept the lead until the third when NW Arkansas' bats came to life. Justin Johnson started off the third with a single to right, and Kyle Hayes doubled to left. Rudy Martin walked to load the bases, and Jack Pineda tied the game with a single to score Johnson. With one out, Squires ripped an automatic double to left-center, driving in a pair of runs to give NWA a 3-1 lead.

Corpus came within a run in the fourth when Zach Cole hit his sixth homer of the year, and while it stayed 3-2 into the seventh inning, the Naturals' offense had more in the tank. Johnson went deep in the top of the seventh, a solo-shot, to extend NWA's lead to 4-2. Pineda singled home another run, and Squires blasted a double that scored another two runs, giving NWA a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Martin singled to left, plating Diego Hernandez with two outs to seal a 8-2 win for the Naturals, making the team 1-0 to start the second half of the season.

