Six-Run Arkansas First Inning Dooms Pointy Boots in Second Half Opener

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Pointy Boots de Amarillo (32-38) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (36-34), 11-1, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. The opening game to the second half of the season goes against Amarillo as a six-run first by the visitors sets the tone in Travelers' rout.

Arkansas opened the second half with a six-run frame in the first inning of play, getting a two-RBI single off the bat of Bill Knight to kickstart the scoring. Hunter Fitz-Gerald following up the Arkansas center fielder with a double to scratch another pair. Josh Hood was the ninth Traveler to come to the plate in the inning and collected a two-RBI double of his own to cap the first inning scoring.

Knight struck again in the fourth with a two-run home run to collect his fourth RBI of the game, extending the Arkansas lead to eight.

After each of the first 10 Amarillo batters were retired in order, Tommy Troy added a notch to the Pointy Boots' run and hit columns with a solo blast to left-center field in the home half of the fourth.

Three scoreless frames would follow until the top of the eighth when Connor Charping drove in the ninth Traveler's run of the evening with a single through the left side of the infield. Seattle Mariners' second-ranked prospect, Lazaro Montes, drew a bases loaded walk to bring the score to 10-1.

A Caleb Cali home run in the ninth capped the scoring for Arkansas, tabbing the Pointy Boots with the 11-1 defeat in the second half opener.

The Sod Poodles look to get back in the win column tomorrow with first pitch on Wednesday night scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Travelers. Amarillo will send RHP Jose Cabrera (3-2, 5.53) to the hill for his 14th start of the year while RHP Marcelo Perez (0-0, 0.00) will take the hill for Arkansas in his Double-A debut.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Driving in the lone Amarillo run this evening was Tommy Troy as the second baseman went 2-for-4 with a home run...extends his hitting streak to six games, batting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and a 1.024 OPS since June 18.







