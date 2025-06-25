Birds Blanked to Start Second Half at Wichita

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals were shut out, 3-0, by the Wichita Wind Surge in the series and second-half opener on Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park. The Cardinals totaled five hits in the contest but none after the fifth inning as they were blanked for the third time this season.

DECISIONS:

W: Jacob Wosinski (2-1)

L: Brycen Mautz (1-2)

S: Tanner Andrews (1)

NOTES:

- Brycen Mautz picked up the loss but recorded his second quality start after allowing two runs over six innings. He struck out four and allowed two solo home runs.

- The loss was just the third for Springfield in its last 20 games.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (0-1, 43-27) at Wichita (1-0, 38-32)

- Wednesday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP John Klein

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







