Naturals Toss Fourth Shutout of Season in 6-0 Win Wednesday

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Hunter Owen, Hunter Patteson, and Chazz Martinez combined to hold the Corpus Christi Hooks (0-2, 22-48) to just two hits in a 6-0 win for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-0, 35-36) at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. The two teams continue their series Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

After the teams traded zeroes over the first two frames, Jordan Groshans got the scoring started in the third. Groshans singled through the left side of the infield with the bases loaded, scoring Sam Ruta and Justin Johnson to give NWA a 2-0 lead.

The Nats came back for more in the fourth. Justin Johnson plated Spencer Nivens with a single to center field and Rudy Martin doubled to right, bringing Ruta and Johnson around to make it a 5-0 game.

Groshans came back to the plate in the seventh, driving in Martin with a single to right. The RBI was Groshans' third of the night and gave the Nats a 6-0 lead, going on to win by the same tally.

Patteson made his Double A debut on the hill in relief, throwing 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings, walking one with three strikeouts. He followed Owen, who earned the win. Owen lasted 5.0 shutout frames, allowing two hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Martinez tossed a near-perfect ninth, with the lone baserunner reaching on a two-out throwing error.

The Naturals and Hooks continue their series Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.







