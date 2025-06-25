Wind Surge Fire on All Cylinders in Victory over Cardinals

WICHITA, Kan. - Kala'i Rosario hit for the cycle in a 10-1 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park.

John Klein struck out a season-high nine hitters over five innings with two hits, an earned run, and a walk finishing out his line. He improved to 5-4 on the year with the win, while Ricky Castro earned his second save after throwing for the final three innings with just two walks given up besides three strikeouts.

Rosario smoked a ground ball double the other way to right center to bring in Gabby Gonzalez for a 1-0 Wind Surge lead in the bottom of the first. Jorel Ortega gave Wichita another run on a sacrifice fly to right field in the home half of the second.

JJ Wetherholt grounded an RBI single to right center in the top of the third to make the score 2-1 Wichita, then Rosario roped a solo shot off the scoreboard, his eighth of the season, to return a two-run lead for the Wind Surge in the bottom of the inning.

Wichita scored four more times in the bottom of the fourth on just a hit. Kaelen Culpepper drew a bases-loaded walk, and then Ben Ross came home on a groundout. Rosario singled to right center for the latter two runs to score and provide a 7-1 Wichita lead.

Culpepper homered for the second straight game to left field in the home half of the sixth.

We Think Someone Loves Hitting in Kansas!

Kaelen Culpepper homers for the second time in as many games played in the Sunflower State this season.

Rosario proceeded to complete the cycle with a two-RBI triple to right center in the bottom of the eighth to give the Wind Surge a 10-1 lead that became the eventual final score. He's the second-ever Wichita batter to accomplish the feat.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario is the second Wind Surge hitter in franchise history to hit for the cycle (Christian Encarnacion-Strand, July 17, 2022, vs. Arkansas). He's also the first Wichita hitter this year with five or more RBIs in a game (6).

Kaelen Culpepper hits his second home run with the Wind Surge.

John Klein tallies a new season-high in strikeouts (9).

Ricky Castro is up to two saves out of the bullpen in long relief action in 2025.

Every Wichita hitter in the lineup reached base.

