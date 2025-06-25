Naturals Keep Hooks at Bay
June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Southpaws Hunter Owen, Hunter Patteson, and Chazz Martinez led Northwest Arkansas to a 6-0 victory over the Hooks Wednesday evening at Whataburger Field.
The Naturals have started the second half by taking the first two games of the series. Corpus Christi has dropped 11 of its last 12.
Ethan Pecko made his fifth start since opening the season season on the IL. Pecko struck out three and faced the minimum over the first two innings before losing command as the visitors pounced for five runs in the third and fourth.
Anderson Bido and Alimber Santa helped restore order, with Bido retiring each of the final four men he faced.
Santa, who struck out four while twirling three innings of one-run ball, owns a 1.29 ERA in 22 outings on the season.
Brody Rodning, pitching scoreless ball over his last three assignments, breezed two while working around a lead-off single in the ninth.
Trevor Austin accounted for both of Corpus Christi hits, beating out an infield single in the first while doubling to start the third.
Austin is batting .324 with eight extra-base hits in his past nine games.
Wes Clarke, who worked a couple walks, has reached in all five games with Corpus Christi since being acquired via trade from Milwaukee.
