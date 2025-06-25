Big First and File Lead to Dominant Win

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - Dylan File dealt for six innings and was backed by a six-run top of the first inning and the Arkansas Travelers rolled over the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11-1 in the first game of the second half of the season. Pitching against his club from last season, File retired the first 10 batters of the game as the Travs seized control early. In addition to the six run opening inning, Arkansas also added a pair of runs in the fourth and eighth as well as a single tally in the ninth. File earned his third win of the season. Bill Knight was one of four Travelers with two hits and led with four runs batted in while hammering a home run.

Moments That Mattered

* Six of the first seven batters reached for Arkansas as they knocked out the Amarillo starter Logan Clayton in the opening inning. Knight's two-run single and two-RBI double from Hunter Fitz-Gerald started the scoring.

* File put down the first 10 Sod Poodle batters before getting nicked for a solo homer but went six frames on only 79 pitches.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, run, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, R, 2 K, HR

News and Notes

* 20-year olds Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo made their Double-A debuts for Arkansas after being called up today from Everett. They combined for five walks and three runs scored.

* It was the fifth quality start of the season for File.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Marcelo Perez making his Double-A debut as the starter for Arkansas against RH Jose Cabrerea (3-2, 5.53). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







