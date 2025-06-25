Drillers Open July with Propeller Series and Fireworks Celebrations

The Tulsa Drillers will open the month of July with three straight home games and three straight nights of Fireworks Spectaculars in celebration of the July 4th holiday. The Drillers will host the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) in the three games that will run from Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 3.

The games on July 1 and July 2 will both begin at 7:00 p.m. while the game on July 3 will start at 6:30 p.m.

The post-game Fireworks Shows will be the biggest of the year at ONEOK Field. In addition, the Drillers will wear special-edition, holiday jerseys and caps for the three games.

The game on Tuesday, July 1 will be Youth Sports Night with young fans who wear a sports jersey receiving free tickets and an opportunity to participate in a pregame parade on the field.

Wednesday, July 2 is Military Appreciation Night with all current and retired military receiving two free tickets with proper identification.

The finale on Thursday, July 3 will feature a blood drive from Our Blood Institute (OBI) before and during the game with participants receiving free tickets to a future Drillers game.

The series also marks the resumption of this year's Propeller Series, a season long competition between the Drillers and Wind Surge. It will be the third series this year between the two teams with Tulsa currently holding a 7-5 advantage through 12 games played.

The winner of each season's Propeller Series is presented with the Propeller Trophy from Coors Light for display in their ballpark.

Individual tickets for all three games are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 1-3 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, July 1 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

RED, WHITE & DRILLERS BLUE FIREWORKS / OPENING NIGHT 2.0

We begin the first of three straight nights of our biggest Firework Shows of the season to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, presented by Graves McLain Injury Lawyers, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister! Tuesday is also the home opener for the second half of the season as the Drillers look to win the second-half title. On the field, the Drillers will wear special, July 4th edition jerseys and caps. Lastly, it will be Youth Sports Night with kids who wear any type of sports jersey to the game receiving free Ferguson Kia Lawn tickets and getting the opportunity to participate in a pregame, on-field parade courtesy of Fan Cave and Delta Dental.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every night this week will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour running for 30 minutes once the stadium gates open. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

INDEPENDENCE DAY JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to get an autographed, game-worn July 4th edition jersey by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin on Tuesday and end on Thursday.

Wednesday, July 2 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 7:00 p.m.

RED, WHITE & DRILLERS BLUE FIREWORKS

It's night two of our Independence Day Fireworks Spectaculars at ONEOK Field, presented by Jim Glover Chevrolet, NewsChannel 8 and News 102.3 KRMG.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

We honor our current and former military members by offering two FREE, Field Reserved tickets, based on availability, to each person who shows their Military ID at the ONEOK Field Box Office, courtesy of Jim Glover Chevrolet.

Thursday, July 3 First Pitch at 6:30 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

RED, WHITE & DRILLERS BLUE FIREWORKS

We conclude our Independence Day celebrations with our biggest holiday Fireworks Show of the week presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, FOX23 and iHeart Media!

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SEATS

Fans can purchase individual tickets to the Coors Light Refinery Deck that includes a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and more. There will also be a private cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views in Tulsa! Tickets are limited, so click HERE to purchase your all-you-can-eat ticket.

OBI BLOOD DRIVE

From 2-8 p.m. the Our Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles outside ONEOK Field for fans to stop by and donate blood. Every person who donates blood will receive two free tickets for the Friday, July 18 game and Fireworks Show!

INDEPENDENCE DAY JERSEY AUCTION

Thursday is the final night of the Independence Day jersey auction that gives fans the opportunity to purchase a player signed July 4th edition jersey. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Eagle Ops.







