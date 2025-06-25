Travs Bury Sod Poodles Behind 3 Homers

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - For the second consecutive night, the Arkansas Travelers put up double-digit runs and got a quality start as they rolled over the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11-3 on Wednesday night. A pair of early Travs leads disappeared as the Sod Poodles rallied to tie twice before Arkansas took control with a six run fifth inning. Marcelo Perez, making his Double-A debut, scattered nine hits over six frames while permitting just three runs and earned the victory. Every Traveler batter posted at least one hit with six players racking up two knocks.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas jumped out early. In the first, Lazaro Montes roped a two out double to plate a run. An inning later, Caleb Cali smoked a solo home run.

* After Amarillo tied the game at three, the Travs bounced right back in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of hits before Hunter Fitz-Gerald launched a three-run homer putting the Travs on top for good. They would go on to add three more runs in the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-5, 2 runs, 3B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Marcelo Perez: Win, 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R

News and Notes

* Lazaro Montes hit his first Double-A home run in the eighth inning, a solo shot off left-hander Philip Abner, that carried an estimated 435 feet.

* RHP Charlie Beilenson made his Double-A debut pitching a perfect ninth inning to close the game.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RH Michael Morales (1-4, 4.08) starting for Arkansas against RH Alec Baker (1-2, 4.34). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







