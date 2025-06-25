RockHounds Pound 18 Runs on 17 Hits to Crush Missions

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds (1-1, 40-31) scored 18 runs on 17 hits to defeat the San Antonio Missions (1-1, 40-31) by a score of 18-4. Every RockHound recorded at least one hit, and five had multiple RBIs as the Missions gave up a season-high in runs.

Junior Perez continued his destruction of San Antonio with his sixth homer of the season against the Missions, this time off Missions starter Jared Kollar in the first inning. His two-run shot made it 2-0, but the Missions quickly tied it against Midland starter Blake Beers. Romeo Sanabria pulled a homer onto the right-field berm before Kai Murphy managed to tie the game with a sacrifice fly in the second.

That tie made its way to the rearview mirror in a hurry, as Midland went on to score at least two runs in four of the next five frames. Ben Newton crushed his first career minor league homer, a three-run blast that placed Midland ahead 5-2, and they never looked back. Kollar allowed eight runs on six hits in just 1.2 innings.

Moisčs Gņmez let out a sigh of relief for San Antonio when he homered for the first time since April 26, but his two RBIs were far from enough. Josč Geraldo, Ryan Och and J.B. Wendelken-who made his Missions debut-each gave up multiple runs out of the bullpen. Andrew Moore recorded two outs before Wyatt Hoffman, infielder and son of Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, mopped things up on the mound for the Missions with two innings of relief.

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Righty Henry Baez (2-2, 2.06) starts for San Antonio while righty Yunior Tur (2-0, 0.00) goes for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







