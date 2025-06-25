Three-Run First Pushes Riders Past Drillers in 3-1 Win

June 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders sank the Tulsa Drillers 3-1 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (40-30) tallied all three runs in the bottom of the first when Cam Cauley scored on an error by Tulsa (26-45) catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Luis Mieses drilled a two-run homer to grab a 3-0 lead.

Tulsa responded in the top of the eighth when Kole Myers hit an infield single, pulling the Drillers within a 3-1 deficit. Riders reliever Avery Weems then escaped the jam by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

In the top of the ninth, Frisco reliever Skylar Hales coaxed a flyout and 3-6-1 double play to secure his fifth save of the season.

Frisco starter Kohl Drake (4-3) earned the win and his third quality start, allowing just two hits and two walks over six shutout frames. Tulsa starter Brandon Neeck (2-4) took the loss, allowing three runs over 0.2 innings before the Drillers bullpen worked 7.1 scoreless innings.

Notes to Know:

-Drake has allowed just one earned run over his last three starts. His 0.50 ERA since June 11 ranks third in Minor League Baseball among qualified pitchers.

-Luis Mieses' 11 homers lead the team and are tied for third in the Texas League. His .472 slugging percentage ranks second in the TL, while 22 of his 49 hits are for extra bases.

-Cam Cauley and Sebastian Walcott went a combined 4-for-8, both recording multi-hit games.

The RoughRiders face the Drillers again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 26th from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (5-2, 4.75) clashes with Tulsa RHP Peter Heubeck (1-4, 4.34). Promotions include Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River.







Texas League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.