Friday Tilt Goes Against Arkansas

June 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge put up three runs in the first inning and the Arkansas Travelers could not string together a rally, falling 7-2 on Friday night in front of 6,676. The Travs whittled the lead down to two but the Wind Surge scored four runs over the final four innings to pull away. Yoyner Fajardo led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Gabby Gonzalez was the star for Wichita going 3-5 with a double, two runs and a run batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* The first four Wind Surge batters reached base as Wichita scored three times in the first.

* Fajardo cut the lead to one with a two out RBI hit in the fourth but that was as close as the Travs would get.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Yoyner Fajardo: 2-4, RBI

* RHP Michael Hobbs: 1.2 IP, BB, K

News and Notes

* Travs starter Michael Morales worked a season high 5.1 innings.

* Wichita stole six bases matched a season high for a Travs opponent.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (2-1, 3.73) starting for Arkansas. There is a pickleball paddle giveaway for the first 900 fans and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







