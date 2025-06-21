Amarillo's Hitting Clinic Pushes Win Streak to Four, Clinch Series against Naturals

SPRINGDALE, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (31-37) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-35), 10-2, on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. Amarillo put on a hitting clinic to wrap up their fourth straight win and a series victory over the Naturals.

For the fourth straight game, Amarillo struck first. In the second, Gavin Conticello hit a ringing double off the wall and scored on a ground ball hit by Jose Fernandez after an error by the second baseman.

Naturals starter and fourth-rated Kansas City prospect Ben Kudrna issued three consecutive walks to begin the third. Conticello delivered a bloop single into left for his first RBI before Christian Cerda torched a double that hit off the glove of the right fielder to make it 4-0 Amarillo. A throwing error allowed another run to score for the 5-0 advantage and chased Kudrna from the game.

Making his Double-A debut tonight, starter Jonatan Bernal helped himself out in the third. The righty made a nifty diving grab on a bunt popup before recording his first Amarillo strikeout to complete three scoreless frames. Like Friday night, Amarillo held a 5-0 lead after three innings.

Following a scoreless fourth, Cerda tallied Amarillo's sixth run of the evening as he left the yard with a solo shot. The catcher notched his sixth longball of the season and fifth away from the Yellow City.

Bernal finished five innings of work with four strikeouts, giving way to the Amarillo bullpen. Northwest Arkansas took advantage, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Amarillo lead to 6-2.

With two outs and two runners on, Caleb Roberts won a 10-pitch battle to blow the game wide open. His towering three-run shot to right field counted for his first roundtripper of the season and a 9-2 lead.

Amarillo's run total reached double digits in the ninth as Kevin Graham 's third hit of the night drove home Fernandez for a 10-2 advantage. That score held to complete Amarillo's fourth straight victory.

The Sod Poodles and Naturals conclude their series with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday. Tomorrow's probable starters are RHP Roman Angelo (0-7, 6.06) and LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-1, 6.23).

POSTGAME NOTES

SATURDAY SIZZLE: Amarillo tallied at least one four-run frame for the fourth time in a Saturday contest...the Soddies moved to 9-4 on the day of the week...are batting .263 with 17 homers and a .347 OBP over 13 Saturday ballgames, all of which lead the Texas League.

DYNAMIC DEBUT: Tonight's starter, Jonatan Bernal is the 23rd pitcher to throw at least five innings in his Amarillo debut and he is just the fourth of that group to allow zero runs...is also the 10th starter to earn the win in his Sod Poodles debut...Bernal had previously only pitched in Single-A and Rookie Level, before his start at Double-A tonight.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: A 4-for-5 day with three RBI was Christian Cerda 's ledger tonight...the catcher had a double and homer and became the second Sod Poodle in as many games to fall a triple shy of a cycle (Ivan Melendez)...is Cerda's second career four-hit day and his first in Double-A...just the second three RBI day for the catcher as a Sod Poodle.







