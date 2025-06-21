Tensions, Chanclas Fly as Baez, Valenzuela Lift San Antonio Over Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - With the sun shining late into the evening as this year's Summer Solstice set in, the magic of Henry Baez gleamed brighter. The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (38-29) rode the arm of the reigning San Diego Padres Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the bat of Brandon Valenzuela to a first place tying 2-1 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders (37-29).

For the first time in this home series, the Flying Chanclas offense punched first. Brandon Valenzuela struck the ninth pitch of David Davalillo's Double-A career and deposited it over the right field wall to give the Missions a 1-0 lead. The first inning blast was the first homerun by a San Antonio bat at home since Francisco Acuña went deep on May 22nd against Wichita. When scoring first, San Antonio is 19-5.

Baez continues to consistently stifle opposing bats this season. The 22-year-old right-hander was nearly unhittable through five and two thirds while picking up a whopping 10 strikeouts on the day, tying Braden Nett's 10 Ks that came this past Wednesday for most by a San Antonio starter. Baez only made two mistakes, both to Aaron Zavala who led off the game with a single and ended Baez's day with another. In addition to the 10 Ks and two hits allowed through 5.2 IP, Baez walked one Frisco batter before Stephen Jones entered in relief.

While the 1-0 lead held through the following four frames, the Flying Chanclas tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Consecutive one-out singles by Kai Murphy and Acuña put two San Antonio runners on base before both advanced into scoring position on a Davalillo wild pitch. On a 2-2 count, Valenzuela lifted a deep fly ball to left field to bring home Murphy as the Missions lead grew to 2-0.

As Jones took the hill with two down in the sixth, he notched the final out and remained on to toss the seventh. The RoughRiders broke through to score their first run of the game after Josh Hatcher singled to lead off the inning and circled around to score as Keyber Rodriguez doubled home the run to make the score 2-1 with no outs. Manager Luke Montz turned to Ryan Och to stop the bleeding.

The southpaw entered the game with Rodrigiez representing the game tying run and immediately retired the first batter on strikes. Och gained the second out of the inning via a ground out. Now with two down, Frainyer Chavez sliced a ball to centerfielder Nerwillian Cedeño and with Rodriguez chugging around third, Cedeño fired a BB to Valenzuela at home who applied the tag on a bang-bang play to ensure the 2-1 San Antonio lead held. Following the play, Rodriguez and Frisco Manager Carlos Cardoza were tossed by home plate umpire Brandon Tipton, joining Sunday's scheduled starter Trey Supak who was tossed earlier in the inning for arguing balls and strikes.

As the night turned to the eighth with the Flying Chanclas 2-1 advantage holding, Tyson Neighbors came in for Och. Neighbors faced Ian Moller, Jax Biggers, and Zavala, striking out the side in order and leaving San Antonio three outs away from victory.

Manuel Castro stepped up the hill for closing duties in the ninth. Despite getting the first two outs quickly, Luis Mieses, pinch hitting for Marcus Smith, singled and stole second base to keep the RoughRiders hopes alive. Castro then caught Abimelic Ortiz looking to close out the game and secure the 2-1 Flying Chanclas victory. With the win, San Antonio is now tied for first with the Midland RockHounds.

As the Flying Chanclas left the field, a post-game brawl broke out between the two teams. As of writing this game story, information is still being provided.

