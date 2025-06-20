Pena Homers Twice as Amarillo Picks up Third Straight Win

SPRINGDALE, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (30-37) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-34), 7-1, on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. Amarillo's offense and pitching put together a complete effort to win their third straight game in the Natural State.

Manuel Pena torched the first pitch of tonight's festivities out to right field to get the scoring started for Amarillo and collected his third career leadoff blast.

The Soddies added a crooked number in the second, scoring thrice in the frame. Ivan Melendez got plunked to start the inning and scored on Caleb Roberts'single that was misplayed in right field. With two outs, Pena hit his second homer in as many at-bats, depositing a baseball well over the right field fence to push the lead to 4-0 Sod Poodles.

Amarillo added a run in the third after a dropped popup in the infield put runners on the corners. Roberts came through as he did in the second, this time driving home LuJames Groover on a double to right.

The ample run-support fueled Cesar Gomez, who induced a 6-3 double play to complete his first three scoreless innings.

Northwest Arkansas got on the board in the fourth, on Carter Jensen's well-hit solo shot into the Naturals bullpen to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Melendez made sure Amarillo got the run right back as he blasted his Texas League leading 12th home run of the year just above the yellow line in left center field.

Gomez added two strikeouts in his fifth and final inning of work, ending the night with five punchouts.

In the seventh, Melendez delivered another two-out hit, this time a RBI double into left that scored Gavin Conticello and pushed Amarillo's lead to 7-1. Melendez fell a triple shy of a cycle in the game.

The Amarillo bullpen kept Northwest Arkansas at bay to wrap up the 30th win of the 2025 campaign and the Sod Poodles' third straight victory.

Game five of the series is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday night. Amarillo's LHP Avery Short (3-4, 3.84) will take the mound, while the Naturals will counter with RHP Ben Kudrna (1-4, 5.30).

POSTGAME NOTES

PENA POWER: Tonight's designated hitter Manuel Pena notched his first Double-A multi-homer game...is the third homer on the game's first pitch in Sod Poodles history...posted a 2-for-4 day with two homers, three RBI and a hit-by-pitch...pushed his average to .459 (17-for-37) and holds a 1.319 OPS when playing as the DH.

IVAN THE GREAT: The Big Texan, Ivan Melendez notched a 3-for-4 evening, falling a triple shy of a cycle with two RBI...tallied his 12th home run of the season and is the new Texas League leader in that category...is tied for third among Double-A in longballs...secured his eighth multi-hit effort of the season and his first three-hit ledger since September 8, 2024 at Midland.







