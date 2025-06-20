Jensen Hits Sixth Home Run in Naturals' 7-1 Loss Against Sod Poodles
June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Carter Jensen hit his sixth home run of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-34) 7-1 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (30-37) on Friday. The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
On Steven Zobac's first pitch of the game, Sod Poodles' designated hitter Manuel Pena hit a home run over the right-field wall. Zobac got out of the frame behind two strikeouts, but Amarillo jumped to a prompt 1-0 lead. Then, in the top of the second inning, The Sod Poodles added three runs. Pena hit his second home run of the game and Amarillo led 4-0.
The Sod Poodles added a fifth run in the third inning, but the Naturals got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Jensen, the Kansas City Royals' number three prospect, hit a no-doubt, solo home run to make it a 5-1 game. Amarillo added a run in both the fifth and seventh innings to extend their lead to six.
Jensen doubled in the bottom of the ninth, and the Naturals loaded the bases but left them stranded and dropped a third-straight game to the Sod Poodles on Friday night, 7-1.
Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Amarillo on Saturday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with th ice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.
By AJ Swiatek
