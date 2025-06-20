Three-Game Playoff Packs on Sale, Details

Your Springfield Cardinals are headed to the 2025 Playoffs as the First-Half North Division Champions!

Hammons Field will host Texas League North Division Championship games two and three on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19. Should the Cardinals advance to the Texas League Championship, game one will be at Hammons Field on Sunday, September 21.

RED Access Members have first access to 2025 Playoff tickets by purchasing a Three-Game Playoff Pack now. MVP members will have their seats reserved until June 30 and all other RED Access Members can purchase best available seats before the general public sale opens on July 1.

Save 25% per game with a Three-Game Playoff Pack right now and guarantee you don't miss any exciting Playoff action in the Ozarks! RED Access Members have until the end of day on June 30 to secure seats before playoff game packages go on sale to the general public.

TWO WAYS TO BUY PLAYOFF PACKS AS A RED ACCESS MEMBER

Go to your My Cardinals Ticket account and click "Special Offers". MVP Members will be notified separately to purchase their same seats.

Call the Cardinals front office (417) 863-0395.

HOW TO BUY AS GENERAL PUBLIC

Playoff Packs will go on sale July 1 at 10 AM at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Single-Game Playoff tickets will also be made available at a later date.

For any questions, contact the Cardinals front office by calling (417) 863-0395.







